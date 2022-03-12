No. 7 Texas 82, No. 10 Iowa St. 73, OT

TEXAS (25-6)
Ebo 5-9 4-5 14, Gaston 6-11 1-1 13, Allen-Taylor 5-13 0-0 13, Harmon 8-17 9-9 30, Holle 1-4 0-0 3, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Matharu 2-5 2-4 7, Warren 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 28-63 16-19 82
IOWA ST. (26-6)
Diew 2-4 0-0 5, Kane 1-5 0-0 2, Donarski 4-10 0-0 11, Ashley Joens 13-27 3-3 33, Ryan 3-10 2-2 8, Jordao 3-4 1-1 8, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Joens 2-2 0-0 6, Totals 28-62 6-6 73
|Texas
|18
|10
|25
|10
|19
|—
|82
|Iowa St.
|16
|18
|18
|11
|10
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Texas 10-16 (Allen-Taylor 3-4, Harmon 5-8, Holle 1-3, Matharu 1-1), Iowa St. 11-21 (Diew 1-1, Kane 0-1, Donarski 3-6, As.Joens 4-10, Jordao 1-1, Au.Joens 2-2). Assists_Texas 15 (Ebo 4, Harmon 4), Iowa St. 13 (Ryan 9). Fouled Out_Iowa St. Ryan. Rebounds_Texas 34 (Gaston 10), Iowa St. 33 (As.Joens 13). Total Fouls_Texas 14, Iowa St. 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,013.
