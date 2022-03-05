No. 7 UConn 84, Georgetown 38

GEORGETOWN (10-19)
Archer 1-4 0-0 2, Bolden-Morris 3-16 0-0 8, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Jenkins 1-4 0-0 3, West 2-11 0-0 5, Bennett 1-2 1-2 4, Kelava 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Clougherty 4-8 0-0 10, Ott 0-0 0-0 0, Flaherty 0-0 1-3 1, Jasper 1-1 0-0 3, Myricks 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-51 2-5 38
UCONN (23-5)
Edwards 6-7 2-2 14, Nelson-Ododa 1-1 2-4 4, Fudd 4-13 0-0 11, Muhl 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 6-11 0-1 15, Juhasz 2-4 3-4 7, Bueckers 6-9 0-1 16, Ducharme 2-8 1-2 6, Westbrook 2-4 0-0 5, DeBerry 2-3 0-0 4, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-64 8-14 84
|Georgetown
|6
|3
|16
|13
|—
|38
|UConn
|22
|21
|23
|18
|—
|84
3-Point Goals_Georgetown 8-30 (Bolden-Morris 2-13, Scott 0-1, Jenkins 1-3, West 1-6, Bennett 1-1, Clougherty 2-5, Jasper 1-1), UConn 12-30 (Fudd 3-10, Muhl 0-2, Williams 3-7, Bueckers 4-5, Ducharme 1-4, Westbrook 1-2). Assists_Georgetown 7 (West 3), UConn 24 (Muhl 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgetown 27 (Archer 6), UConn 44 (Edwards 7, Juhasz 7). Total Fouls_Georgetown 12, UConn 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
