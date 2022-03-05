No. 8 Purdue 69, Indiana 67

INDIANA (18-12)
Jackson-Davis 7-12 1-1 15, Kopp 5-9 0-0 14, R.Thompson 4-8 0-0 9, Johnson 7-15 4-4 18, Stewart 1-4 3-3 5, Phinisee 2-7 0-0 4, Geronimo 0-1 0-0 0, Durr 0-2 2-2 2, Bates 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 10-10 67.
PURDUE (25-6)
Gillis 3-6 0-1 7, Edey 5-11 0-3 10, Hunter 7-12 0-0 17, Ivey 2-11 4-4 10, Stefanovic 3-9 6-7 15, Williams 3-5 2-4 8, Morton 0-2 0-0 0, Furst 0-1 2-2 2, I.Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 14-21 69.
Halftime_Purdue 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-20 (Kopp 4-6, R.Thompson 1-4, Durr 0-1, Geronimo 0-1, Phinisee 0-2, Stewart 0-2, Johnson 0-4), Purdue 9-24 (Hunter 3-6, Stefanovic 3-6, Ivey 2-6, Gillis 1-3, Furst 0-1, Morton 0-1, I.Thompson 0-1). Rebounds_Indiana 32 (R.Thompson 10), Purdue 36 (Edey 11). Assists_Indiana 17 (Johnson 12), Purdue 15 (Hunter 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 21, Purdue 11.
