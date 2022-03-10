No. 8 Villanova 66, St. John’s 65

ST. JOHN’S (17-15)
Soriano 2-2 2-2 6, Wheeler 3-6 0-0 6, Alexander 4-9 0-0 9, Mathis 2-4 0-0 5, Champagnie 9-19 4-6 23, Addae-Wusu 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 4-11 1-1 10, Nyiwe 2-3 0-2 4, Coburn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 7-11 65.
VILLANOVA (24-7)
Dixon 1-3 2-2 4, Slater 1-3 5-5 7, Daniels 6-14 2-2 19, Gillespie 5-11 2-4 14, Moore 5-16 3-4 15, Samuels 2-6 3-3 7, Antoine 0-2 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, Longino 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 17-20 66.
Halftime_St. John’s 30-23. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 4-19 (Alexander 1-1, Mathis 1-2, Smith 1-5, Champagnie 1-6, Coburn 0-1, Addae-Wusu 0-2, Wheeler 0-2), Villanova 9-29 (Daniels 5-9, Gillespie 2-6, Moore 2-9, Arcidiacono 0-1, Samuels 0-1, Slater 0-1, Antoine 0-2). Rebounds_St. John’s 29 (Champagnie 9), Villanova 37 (Dixon 9). Assists_St. John’s 14 (Alexander 5), Villanova 7 (Gillespie 3). Total Fouls_St. John’s 19, Villanova 14.
