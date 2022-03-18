Trending:
No. 9 Duke 78, Cal St.-Fullerton 61

March 18, 2022 9:10 pm
CAL ST.-FULLERTON (21-11)

Anosike 4-9 2-2 10, Lee 4-12 2-2 10, Milstead 5-9 0-0 12, San Antonio 0-4 0-0 0, Wrightsell 3-9 0-0 6, T.Maddox 3-7 0-0 7, Harris 3-10 2-2 10, D.Maddox 1-2 0-0 2, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Carper 1-1 0-0 2, Laku 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-64 8-8 61.

DUKE (29-6)

Banchero 7-14 1-1 17, Griffin 4-9 0-0 10, Moore 5-8 0-0 13, Williams 6-7 3-3 15, Roach 3-8 5-5 12, Keels 3-7 0-0 6, John 1-1 0-0 2, Baker 1-3 0-0 3, Blakes 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 9-9 78.

Halftime_Duke 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 5-17 (Milstead 2-3, Harris 2-4, T.Maddox 1-5, D.Maddox 0-1, San Antonio 0-1, Wrightsell 0-3), Duke 9-22 (Moore 3-4, Banchero 2-4, Griffin 2-7, Baker 1-2, Roach 1-3, Keels 0-2). Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 28 (Anosike 10), Duke 36 (Banchero 10). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 10 (Milstead, T.Maddox 3), Duke 21 (Moore 6). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 10, Duke 11.

