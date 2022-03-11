No. 9 Purdue 69, Penn St. 61

PENN ST. (14-17)
Harrar 7-9 1-2 15, Lundy 0-8 2-3 2, Dread 2-4 0-0 6, Johnson 3-10 0-0 7, Pickett 6-10 2-2 16, Sessoms 4-14 0-0 9, Cornwall 2-3 0-0 6, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 5-7 61.
PURDUE (26-6)
Gillis 2-3 0-0 4, Edey 6-10 3-4 15, Hunter 3-7 0-1 8, Ivey 6-13 4-4 17, Stefanovic 0-4 2-2 2, Williams 4-7 1-2 9, Newman 4-4 2-4 12, Morton 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 12-17 69.
Halftime_Purdue 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Penn St. 8-26 (Cornwall 2-3, Dread 2-3, Pickett 2-3, Sessoms 1-3, Johnson 1-6, Scott 0-1, Lundy 0-7), Purdue 5-14 (Newman 2-2, Hunter 2-3, Ivey 1-4, Gillis 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Stefanovic 0-3). Rebounds_Penn St. 27 (Harrar 12), Purdue 32 (Ivey 7). Assists_Penn St. 11 (Pickett 6), Purdue 14 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Penn St. 17, Purdue 11. A_16,415 (20,000).
