No. 9 Purdue 75, Michigan St. 70

MICHIGAN ST. (22-12)
Bingham 4-11 0-0 9, Brown 6-11 1-2 16, Hauser 0-4 0-0 0, Christie 3-10 1-2 9, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Hoggard 8-17 1-2 17, Akins 2-4 0-0 4, Hall 4-5 0-0 9, Marble 2-5 0-0 4, Sissoko 1-1 0-0 2, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 3-6 70.
PURDUE (27-6)
Gillis 3-5 2-2 10, Edey 5-10 1-1 11, Hunter 4-6 1-2 11, Ivey 7-14 6-8 22, Stefanovic 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 4-8 7-12 15, Newman 0-6 0-0 0, Furst 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Morton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 17-25 75.
Halftime_Purdue 27-20. 3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 7-25 (Brown 3-6, Christie 2-6, Hall 1-2, Bingham 1-4, Akins 0-1, Walker 0-1, Hoggard 0-2, Hauser 0-3), Purdue 8-24 (Hunter 2-3, Gillis 2-4, Ivey 2-5, Stefanovic 2-5, Furst 0-1, Morton 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Newman 0-4). Fouled Out_Hauser, Marble. Rebounds_Michigan St. 32 (Bingham, Christie 6), Purdue 42 (Edey 10). Assists_Michigan St. 16 (Hoggard 10), Purdue 10 (Ivey 5). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 21, Purdue 9.
