No. 9 Tennessee 69, No. 5 Kentucky 62

KENTUCKY (26-7)
Brooks 7-11 4-4 19, Tshiebwe 5-10 3-7 13, Grady 1-8 0-0 2, Washington 6-16 4-5 17, Wheeler 3-11 4-4 10, Mintz 0-6 1-2 1, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Toppin 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 16-22 62.
TENNESSEE (25-7)
Huntley-Hatfield 4-7 0-2 8, Plavsic 3-4 0-0 6, Chandler 8-16 2-3 19, James 3-8 2-2 10, Vescovi 2-8 3-4 9, Fulkerson 0-2 3-4 3, Zeigler 2-5 6-8 11, Aidoo 0-1 1-2 1, Bailey 1-1 0-0 2, Mashack 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 17-25 69.
Halftime_Tennessee 33-22. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 2-20 (Brooks 1-3, Washington 1-7, Wheeler 0-2, Mintz 0-3, Grady 0-5), Tennessee 6-15 (James 2-4, Vescovi 2-7, Zeigler 1-1, Chandler 1-3). Fouled Out_Tshiebwe. Rebounds_Kentucky 39 (Tshiebwe 11), Tennessee 33 (Plavsic 8). Assists_Kentucky 8 (Washington 4), Tennessee 11 (James, Vescovi 3). Total Fouls_Kentucky 18, Tennessee 21.
