No. 9 Tennessee 72, Mississippi St. 59

MISSISSIPPI ST. (18-15)
Brooks 2-7 0-0 6, Smith 4-9 6-7 14, Molinar 3-9 4-5 10, Moore 4-11 5-5 15, Garcia 1-2 0-2 2, Jeffries 5-7 0-0 12, Fountain 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 15-19 59.
TENNESSEE (24-7)
Huntley-Hatfield 5-9 0-0 10, Plavsic 2-4 0-1 4, Chandler 4-7 2-2 11, James 6-11 0-1 16, Vescovi 3-7 2-2 10, Fulkerson 3-7 2-4 8, Zeigler 5-10 0-0 11, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Aidoo 1-1 0-0 2, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 6-10 72.
Halftime_Tennessee 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 6-17 (Brooks 2-4, Jeffries 2-4, Moore 2-6, Fountain 0-1, Molinar 0-2), Tennessee 8-19 (James 4-6, Vescovi 2-6, Chandler 1-2, Zeigler 1-3, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, Powell 0-1). Rebounds_Mississippi St. 32 (Moore, Garcia, Jeffries 6), Tennessee 25 (Fulkerson 6). Assists_Mississippi St. 12 (Molinar, Moore 3), Tennessee 21 (Zeigler 8). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 15, Tennessee 16.
