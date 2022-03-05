No. 9 Texas 65, Oklahoma St. 50

OKLAHOMA ST. (8-19)
Collins 2-5 0-0 4, De Lapp 0-2 0-0 0, Dennis 3-8 0-0 7, Fields 2-10 6-8 10, Keys 2-11 6-8 10, James 2-4 4-5 9, Winchester 1-4 0-0 2, Boyd 1-2 2-2 4, Rodrigues 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 15-49 18-23 50
TEXAS (23-6)
Ebo 6-9 5-6 17, Gaston 1-1 0-0 2, Allen-Taylor 2-10 0-0 4, Harmon 6-9 1-2 13, Warren 4-10 0-0 8, Lattimore 2-2 2-2 6, Moore 3-4 2-4 8, Holle 0-3 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Matharu 3-8 0-0 7, Totals 27-56 10-14 65
|Oklahoma St.
|9
|11
|17
|13
|—
|50
|Texas
|23
|17
|13
|12
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 2-6 (Dennis 1-1, Fields 0-1, Keys 0-2, James 1-1, Rodrigues 0-1), Texas 1-7 (Allen-Taylor 0-1, Harmon 0-1, Warren 0-1, Matharu 1-4). Assists_Oklahoma St. 7 (Dennis 2, Keys 2), Texas 12 (Allen-Taylor 4, Harmon 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 32 (Collins 5, Fields 5), Texas 35 (Ebo 6). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 15, Texas 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_12,506.
