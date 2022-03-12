Norfolk St. 72, Coppin St. 57

COPPIN ST. (9-23)
Conteh 0-3 0-0 0, Cardaci 3-8 2-2 9, Rojas 1-3 0-0 3, Tarke 6-16 3-6 16, Zarzuela 3-13 5-7 11, Steers 6-10 0-0 12, Hood 2-7 0-2 6, Spurlock 0-0 0-0 0, Lemovou 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 10-17 57.
NORFOLK ST. (24-6)
Bankston 3-6 3-4 9, Tate 5-11 1-1 13, Bryant 7-14 4-4 23, Hawkins 5-9 5-6 17, Jenkins 1-5 0-0 2, Anderson 2-2 0-0 6, Chambers 0-2 0-0 0, Ings 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-50 13-15 72.
Halftime_Norfolk St. 24-20. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 5-35 (Hood 2-6, Rojas 1-3, Cardaci 1-6, Tarke 1-8, Conteh 0-3, Zarzuela 0-9), Norfolk St. 11-23 (Bryant 5-9, Anderson 2-2, Hawkins 2-4, Tate 2-4, Jenkins 0-4). Rebounds_Coppin St. 19 (Steers 7), Norfolk St. 35 (Bankston, Tate 8). Assists_Coppin St. 11 (Zarzuela 6), Norfolk St. 13 (Bankston 3). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 16, Norfolk St. 11.
