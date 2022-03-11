Norfolk St. 72, Morgan St. 63

MORGAN ST. (13-14)
Venning 1-6 1-2 3, Devonish 1-5 0-0 2, Miller 6-12 1-4 14, Moore 3-6 0-0 8, Woods 0-3 2-2 2, Burke 5-7 0-2 14, McGee 2-7 2-2 7, Grantsaan 4-8 1-2 9, Ware 1-6 2-2 4, Nnamene 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 9-16 63.
NORFOLK ST. (23-6)
Bankston 6-7 2-2 14, Tate 6-13 0-0 14, Bryant 6-13 7-8 19, Hawkins 6-13 6-7 19, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Ings 0-2 1-2 1, Chambers 1-1 1-2 3, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-51 17-21 72.
Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 8-24 (Burke 4-6, Moore 2-5, Miller 1-1, McGee 1-4, Grantsaan 0-1, Woods 0-2, Ware 0-5), Norfolk St. 3-11 (Tate 2-3, Hawkins 1-3, Ings 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Bryant 0-3). Fouled Out_Tate. Rebounds_Morgan St. 31 (Miller 8), Norfolk St. 28 (Tate 11). Assists_Morgan St. 16 (Burke 5), Norfolk St. 11 (Bryant 4). Total Fouls_Morgan St. 20, Norfolk St. 16.
