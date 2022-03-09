Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66

DELAWARE ST. (2-26)
Kent 1-1 0-0 2, Sodom 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 10-24 4-5 27, Robinson 1-7 0-0 2, Stansbury 3-7 5-5 12, Fragala 4-11 0-1 11, Baucum 4-7 0-0 10, Perkins 0-2 2-2 2, Lucas 0-1 0-0 0, Palmer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 11-13 66.
NORFOLK ST. (22-6)
Bankston 5-10 4-6 14, Tate 4-8 4-6 14, Bryant 2-9 4-4 9, Hawkins 5-12 6-8 17, Jenkins 1-4 2-2 5, Ings 1-3 5-6 8, Anderson 0-1 0-2 0, Chambers 2-2 0-0 4, Jones 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 21-50 25-34 74.
Halftime_Norfolk St. 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 9-25 (Carter 3-6, Fragala 3-9, Baucum 2-4, Stansbury 1-2, Perkins 0-1, Robinson 0-3), Norfolk St. 7-21 (Tate 2-2, Jones 1-1, Ings 1-2, Jenkins 1-3, Bryant 1-5, Hawkins 1-7, Anderson 0-1). Rebounds_Delaware St. 23 (Carter 9), Norfolk St. 36 (Bankston, Tate, Hawkins 7). Assists_Delaware St. 11 (Carter, Robinson 4), Norfolk St. 16 (Ings 6). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 23, Norfolk St. 15.
