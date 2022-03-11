Norfolk St. tops Morgan St. 72-63 to reach MEAC title game

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 8:51 pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. and Jalen Hawkins scored 19 points each, Dana Tate Jr. tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds and Norfolk State defeated Morgan State 72-63 in the Mid-Eastern Conference tournament semifinals on Friday night.

Kris Bankston had 14 points and four blocks for Norfolk State (23-6).

Malik Miller had 14 points and eight rebounds for Morgan State (13-14). Isaiah Burke added 14 points. Chad Venning had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

