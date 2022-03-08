Norfolk State faces Delaware State in MEAC Tournament

Delaware State Hornets (2-25, 0-14 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (21-6, 12-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans and Delaware State Hornets meet in the MEAC Tournament.

The Spartans have gone 12-0 in home games. Norfolk State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Hornets have gone 0-14 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is eighth in the MEAC scoring 62.6 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Spartans won 69-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Dana Tate led the Spartans with 20 points, and John Stansbury led the Hornets with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Myles Carter is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hornets. Dominik Fragala is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 65.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.