North Dakota St. rips Oral Roberts 92-72 in Summit semifinal

The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 11:57 pm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel scored a season-high 26 points, tying his career high, as North Dakota State rolled past Oral Roberts 92-72 in the semifinals of the Summit League tournament on Monday night.

Grant Nelson added 20 points for the Bison. Nelson also had eight rebounds. Griesel added nine rebounds and eight assists.

Rocky Kreuser had 16 points for North Dakota State (23-9).

Max Abmas had 28 points for the Golden Eagles (19-12). Issac McBride added 19 points. Francis Lacis had 10 rebounds.

North Dakota State will play South Dakota State for the tournament championship on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

