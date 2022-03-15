North Texas 67, Texas St. 63, OT

TEXAS ST. (21-8)
Martin 2-2 2-4 6, Small 2-6 1-2 5, Adams 4-9 1-1 9, Asberry 2-8 4-5 10, Harrell 4-13 0-1 9, Ceaser 5-9 4-7 14, Drinnon 3-5 0-0 7, T.Morgan 1-2 1-2 3, Dawson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 13-22 63.
NORTH TEXAS (25-6)
Bell 5-9 0-2 10, Ousmane 3-8 0-0 6, Jones 4-9 4-5 15, McBride 8-18 2-2 24, Murray 0-1 0-1 0, Perry 2-10 4-8 10, Scott 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-57 10-18 67.
Halftime_North Texas 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas St. 4-19 (Asberry 2-8, Drinnon 1-2, Harrell 1-5, Dawson 0-1, Small 0-1, Adams 0-2), North Texas 11-29 (McBride 6-13, Jones 3-6, Perry 2-7, Bell 0-1, Murray 0-1, Scott 0-1). Fouled Out_Adams, Bell, Perry. Rebounds_Texas St. 36 (Small 8), North Texas 34 (Ousmane 9). Assists_Texas St. 10 (Asberry, Harrell 3), North Texas 14 (Bell 5). Total Fouls_Texas St. 22, North Texas 18.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.