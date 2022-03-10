Trending:
North Texas 68, Rice 50

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 1:04 pm
< a min read
      

RICE (16-16)

Fiedler 3-10 0-0 6, Evee 2-5 0-0 5, T.McBride 4-8 2-2 10, Mullins 0-5 0-0 0, Pierre 3-8 2-2 9, Abercrombie 1-4 2-2 4, Poteat 4-5 2-3 10, Sheffield 1-1 4-6 6, Geron 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 12-15 50.

NORTH TEXAS (24-5)

Bell 6-8 3-5 15, Ousmane 8-10 0-2 16, Jones 2-7 0-0 6, M.McBride 6-13 0-0 13, Murray 0-2 0-0 0, Perry 5-12 0-0 14, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Stone 0-1 1-2 1, Wright 0-0 1-2 1, Browne 0-0 2-3 2, Zephir 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 7-14 68.

Halftime_North Texas 35-17. 3-Point Goals_Rice 2-12 (Evee 1-2, Pierre 1-4, Abercrombie 0-3, Mullins 0-3), North Texas 7-24 (Perry 4-7, Jones 2-6, M.McBride 1-7, Bell 0-1, Stone 0-1, Murray 0-2). Rebounds_Rice 22 (Sheffield 5), North Texas 37 (Ousmane 8). Assists_Rice 1 (Evee 1), North Texas 6 (Bell 5). Total Fouls_Rice 13, North Texas 15.

