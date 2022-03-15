Trending:
North Texas holds on for 67-63 win over Texas State in NIT

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 11:13 pm
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Rubin Jones made a basket with 3:15 remaining in overtime to give North Texas a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 67-63 win over Texas State in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

The Mean Green’s Tylor Perry made two of three foul shots to even the score at 57 with two seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Mardrez McBride had a career-high 24 points and Jones had 15 points for North Texas (25-6). Perry added 10 points, and Thomas Bell had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Nighael Ceaser had 14 points for the Bobcats (21-8). Caleb Asberry added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

