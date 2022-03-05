Northeastern 68, William & Mary 63, OT

NORTHEASTERN (9-21)
Doherty 10-10 6-7 26, Djogo 1-11 3-4 6, Emanga 0-2 3-6 3, Telfort 3-8 1-5 7, Walters 6-16 2-3 17, Strong 3-7 1-2 9, McClintock 0-2 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 16-27 68.
WILLIAM & MARY (5-27)
Wight 5-7 4-5 14, Kochera 4-14 1-1 10, Lewis 1-12 2-3 4, Rice 6-13 0-0 15, Carroll 3-10 4-4 10, Covington 2-7 2-2 7, Harvey 1-2 1-3 3, Milkereit 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 14-18 63.
Halftime_Northeastern 18-17. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 6-23 (Walters 3-8, Strong 2-5, Djogo 1-9, Telfort 0-1), William & Mary 5-24 (Rice 3-5, Covington 1-3, Kochera 1-6, Carroll 0-5, Lewis 0-5). Fouled Out_Wight, Carroll. Rebounds_Northeastern 38 (Emanga 10), William & Mary 39 (Carroll 12). Assists_Northeastern 10 (Telfort 3), William & Mary 10 (Lewis, Rice 4). Total Fouls_Northeastern 19, William & Mary 26.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.