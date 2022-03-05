On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Northeastern tops William & Mary 68-63 in OT in CAA tourney

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 8:00 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chris Doherty had a career-high 26 points, including a three-point play during a 9-0 run to start the extra period, as Northeastern pulled away in overtime to defeated William & Mary, 68-63 in the first round of the Colonial Conference tournament on Saturday.

The Huskies the No. 9 seed coming into the tournament, advances to face top-seeded Towson in a quarterfinal match Sunday.

Doherty was perfect from the floor, making all 10 of his shots. He added four blocks.

Shaquille Walters had 17 points for Northeastern (9-21). Jahmyl Telfort added seven rebounds and three blocks. Nikola Djogo had nine rebounds. Quirin Emanga had a career-high 10 rebounds plus 3 points.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Tyler Rice had 15 points for the Tribe (5-27). Ben Wight added 14 points. Brandon Carroll had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News