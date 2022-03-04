On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Northern Iowa gets past Illinois State 78-65 in MVC tourney

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 4:00 pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — AJ Green had 17 points as Northern Iowa beat Illinois State 78-65 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Noah Carter added 16 points for the Panthers (19-10), while Trae Berhow chipped in 15. Carter also had five assists.

Antonio Reeves had 20 points and three blocks for the Redbirds (13-20). Liam McChesney added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

