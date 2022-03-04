Northern Iowa gets past Illinois State 78-65 in MVC tourney

ST. LOUIS (AP) — AJ Green had 17 points as Northern Iowa beat Illinois State 78-65 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Noah Carter added 16 points for the Panthers (19-10), while Trae Berhow chipped in 15. Carter also had five assists.

Antonio Reeves had 20 points and three blocks for the Redbirds (13-20). Liam McChesney added 13 points.

