Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Northwestern 65, Minnesota 60

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 9:04 pm
< a min read
      

MINNESOTA (14-17)

Bagwell-Katalinich 3-6 0-0 6, Sissoko 7-18 4-10 18, Hubbard 2-7 2-2 6, Scalia 7-19 0-0 18, Winters 4-10 0-0 10, Mershon 0-0 0-0 0, Micheaux 0-0 0-0 0, Helgren 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 24-62 6-12 60

NORTHWESTERN (17-11)

Shaw 5-6 1-1 11, Brown 5-10 0-2 11, Burton 4-15 10-10 18, Hartman 2-7 0-2 6, Satterwhite 5-14 5-11 15, Mott 0-1 0-0 0, Walsh 2-7 0-2 4, Daley 0-3 0-0 0, Rainey 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 16-28 65

Minnesota 16 13 19 12 60
Northwestern 19 9 21 16 65

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-20 (Sissoko 0-2, Hubbard 0-3, Scalia 4-10, Winters 2-4, Smith 0-1), Northwestern 3-23 (Brown 1-6, Burton 0-5, Hartman 2-4, Satterwhite 0-6, Walsh 0-2). Assists_Minnesota 17 (Bagwell-Katalinich 4, Hubbard 4, Smith 4), Northwestern 14 (Burton 8). Fouled Out_Minnesota Sissoko, Winters. Rebounds_Minnesota 41 (Sissoko 10), Northwestern 43 (Shaw 11). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Northwestern 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist