Northwestern 65, Minnesota 60

MINNESOTA (14-17)
Bagwell-Katalinich 3-6 0-0 6, Sissoko 7-18 4-10 18, Hubbard 2-7 2-2 6, Scalia 7-19 0-0 18, Winters 4-10 0-0 10, Mershon 0-0 0-0 0, Micheaux 0-0 0-0 0, Helgren 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 24-62 6-12 60
NORTHWESTERN (17-11)
Shaw 5-6 1-1 11, Brown 5-10 0-2 11, Burton 4-15 10-10 18, Hartman 2-7 0-2 6, Satterwhite 5-14 5-11 15, Mott 0-1 0-0 0, Walsh 2-7 0-2 4, Daley 0-3 0-0 0, Rainey 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 16-28 65
|Minnesota
|16
|13
|19
|12
|—
|60
|Northwestern
|19
|9
|21
|16
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-20 (Sissoko 0-2, Hubbard 0-3, Scalia 4-10, Winters 2-4, Smith 0-1), Northwestern 3-23 (Brown 1-6, Burton 0-5, Hartman 2-4, Satterwhite 0-6, Walsh 0-2). Assists_Minnesota 17 (Bagwell-Katalinich 4, Hubbard 4, Smith 4), Northwestern 14 (Burton 8). Fouled Out_Minnesota Sissoko, Winters. Rebounds_Minnesota 41 (Sissoko 10), Northwestern 43 (Shaw 11). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Northwestern 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
