Northwestern State takes on McNeese in Southland Tournament

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 3:02 am
McNeese Cowboys (10-21, 4-10 Southland) vs. Northwestern State Demons (9-22, 5-9 Southland)

Katy, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State Demons play in the Southland Tournament against the McNeese Cowboys.

The Demons have gone 6-6 at home. Northwestern State ranks second in the Southland with 15.2 assists per game led by Brian White averaging 3.5.

The Cowboys are 4-10 in Southland play. McNeese ranks fourth in college basketball with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 2.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. McNeese won 80-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Zach Scott led McNeese with 21 points, and Kendal Coleman led Northwestern State with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is averaging 15.5 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Demons. Carvell Teasett is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Scott is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 10.6 points. Shumate is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 80.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 82.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

