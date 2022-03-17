Trending:
Notre Dame, Wright State advance with First Four victories.

The Associated Press
March 17, 2022 12:55 am
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Paul Atkinson Jr.’s putback layup with 1.4 seconds left in the second overtime gave Notre Dame an 89-87 win over Rutgers in a wild First Four game Wednesday night.

Ron Harper Jr. tied it with a long 3-pointer with 22 seconds left in the second OT. Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley then missed a shot before Atkinson grabbed the rebound and put back the winner.

Atkinson finished with 20 points, Nate Laszewski 18 and Cormac Ryan 16 to lead the Irish (23-10), who as the No. 11 seed advanced to face sixth-seeded Alabama in a a first-round game Friday in San Diego.

Caleb McConnell had career-high 23 points, and Ron Harper Jr. 22 for the Scarlet Knights (18-11).

WRIGHT STATE 93, BRYANT 82

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 37 points and 11 rebounds and Wright State beat Bryant for its first NCAA Tournament victory.

Playing inside the University of Dayton Arena just 12 miles from its home court, Wright State (22-13) advanced to play top-seeded Arizona in San Diego on Friday in the West Region.

Peter Kiss, the NCAA’s leading scorer, led Bryant (22-10) with 28 points.

