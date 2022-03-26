On Air: Of Consuming Interest
NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

The Associated Press
March 26, 2022 9:06 pm
2 min read
      
All Times Eastern
Preliminary Round

 GP W  D  L  GF  GA  Pts

East

North Carolina Courage  2  2  0  0  3   0     6

Washington Spirit  2  0  2  0  1   1     2

Orlando Pride  2  0  1  1  0   1     1

NJ/NY Gotham FC  2  0  1  1  1   3     1

Central

Kansas City Current  2  1  1  0  3   2     4

Chicago Red Stars  2  1  0  1  4   3     3

Houstan Dash  2  1  0  1  4   5     3

Racing Louisville  2  0  1  1  3   4     1

West

OL Reign  2  1  1  0  4   2     4

Portland Thorns  1  0  1  0  1   1     1

San Diego Wave  1  0  1  0  1   1     1

Angel City  1  0  1  1  2   4     1

Friday, March 18

Racing Louisville FC 1, Kansas City Current 1

OL Reign 1, Portland Thorns FC 1

Saturday, March 19

Orlando Pride 0, Washington Spirit 0

North Carolina Courage 2, NJ/NY Gotham FC 0

Angel City FC 1, San Diego Wave FC 1

Sunday, March 20

Chicago Red Stars 3, Houston 1

Friday, March 25

Houston Dash 3, Racing Louisville FC 2

Washington Spirit 1, NJ/NY Gotham FC 1

Kansas City Current 2, Chicago Red Stars 1

Saturday, March 26

OL Reign 3, Angel City FC 1

North Carolina Courage 1, Orlando Pride 0

San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current, 8:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC vs. Angel City FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Kansas City Current vs. Racing Louisville FC, 3 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC, 4 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m. Sunday, April 3

Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride, 4 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.

Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC, 7 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Angel City FC, 7 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit, 1 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Red Stars, 5 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville FC, 7 p.m.

Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Semi-Final 1

TBD vs. TBD, TBD

Semi-Final 2

TBD vs. TBD, TBD

Championship

TBD vs. TBD, TBD

