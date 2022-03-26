NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|All Times Eastern
|Preliminary Round
GP W D L GF GA Pts
|East
North Carolina Courage 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
Washington Spirit 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Orlando Pride 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.
NJ/NY Gotham FC 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
|Central
Kansas City Current 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Chicago Red Stars 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
Houstan Dash 2 1 0 1 4 5 3
Racing Louisville 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
|West
OL Reign 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
Portland Thorns 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
San Diego Wave 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Angel City 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
|Friday, March 18
Racing Louisville FC 1, Kansas City Current 1
OL Reign 1, Portland Thorns FC 1
|Saturday, March 19
Orlando Pride 0, Washington Spirit 0
North Carolina Courage 2, NJ/NY Gotham FC 0
Angel City FC 1, San Diego Wave FC 1
|Sunday, March 20
Chicago Red Stars 3, Houston 1
|Friday, March 25
Houston Dash 3, Racing Louisville FC 2
Washington Spirit 1, NJ/NY Gotham FC 1
Kansas City Current 2, Chicago Red Stars 1
|Saturday, March 26
OL Reign 3, Angel City FC 1
North Carolina Courage 1, Orlando Pride 0
San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 30
Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m.
Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville FC, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current, 8:30 p.m.
Portland Thorns FC vs. Angel City FC, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, April 2
Kansas City Current vs. Racing Louisville FC, 3 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC, 4 p.m.
Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m.
Portland Thorns FC vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m. Sunday, April 3
Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride, 4 p.m.
NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage, 3 p.m.
|Thursday, April 14
OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.
|Friday, April 15
Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, April 16
Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.
Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, April 17
Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC, 7 p.m.
OL Reign vs. Angel City FC, 7 p.m.
NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit, 3 p.m.
|Saturday, April 23
North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit, 1 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m.
NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride, 7 p.m.
|Sunday, April 24
Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Red Stars, 5 p.m.
Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville FC, 7 p.m.
Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 4
Semi-Final 1
TBD vs. TBD, TBD
|Wednesday, May 4
|Semi-Final 2
TBD vs. TBD, TBD
|Saturday, May 7
|Championship
TBD vs. TBD, TBD
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.