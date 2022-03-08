Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NYCFC beats Comunicaciones 3-1 in Champions League quarters

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 10:19 pm
< a min read
      

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Maxi Moralez scored the go-ahead goal and New York City FC beat Comunicaciones 3-1 in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

The teams will play the second leg next Tuesday in Guatemala City with the winner advancing on aggregate score. NYCFC, the defending MLS Cup champion, is among four Major League Soccer teams still alive in the tournament.

Taty Castellanos, last season’s Golden Boot winner, and Santiago Rodriguez also scored for NYCFC in the match at Rentschler Field.

Manuel Gamboa scored in the 60th minute for Comunicaciones to make it 1-1.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

NYCFC went back in front on Moralez’s volley from 12 yards out in the 65th minute. Rodriguez added his goal about six minutes later.

Talles Magno tapped the ball into the open net with Comunicaciones’ goalkeeper occupied in the 19th minute, but video review determined he was offside. NYCFC broke through in the 29th minute on Castellanos’ header.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|15 Performance Driven Thinking for First...
3|15 8(a) STARS III GWAC DPA Training
3|15 Digital Transformation in a Time of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Capitol Police take to their bikes