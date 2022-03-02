Ohams leads Fordham against UMass after 23-point game

Fordham Rams (14-14, 7-9 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (12-16, 5-11 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -4; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits the UMass Minutemen after Chuba Ohams scored 23 points in Fordham’s 85-73 victory against the UMass Minutemen.

The Minutemen are 9-5 in home games. UMass is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 7-9 against A-10 opponents. Fordham ranks fourth in the A-10 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ohams averaging 8.3.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Fordham won the last meeting 85-73 on March 1. Ohams scored 23 points to help lead the Rams to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 7.9 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games for UMass.

Darius Quisenberry is shooting 37.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Rams. Josh Navarro is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

