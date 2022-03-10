Ohio 77, Ball St. 67

BALL ST. (14-17)
Thomas 3-7 0-0 8, Sparks 6-12 8-10 20, Bumbalough 2-9 0-0 5, Cochran 6-15 0-2 16, Jacobs 4-9 0-0 9, Sellers 2-10 2-5 7, L.Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Pearson 0-1 0-0 0, Jihad 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-68 10-17 67.
OHIO (24-8)
Carter 9-14 2-2 20, Roderick 1-5 0-0 3, Vander Plas 5-10 1-2 14, Mil.Brown 4-10 2-2 13, Sears 7-15 7-9 24, Schmock 1-4 0-0 3, Ezuma 0-3 0-1 0, Clayton 0-0 0-0 0, Adelodun 0-1 0-0 0, Towns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 12-16 77.
Halftime_Ohio 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 9-27 (Cochran 4-5, Thomas 2-5, Jacobs 1-2, Sellers 1-5, Bumbalough 1-6, Pearson 0-1, Sparks 0-1, L.Brown 0-2), Ohio 11-28 (Mil.Brown 3-6, Sears 3-6, Vander Plas 3-6, Schmock 1-4, Roderick 1-5, Carter 0-1). Fouled Out_Roderick, Ezuma. Rebounds_Ball St. 33 (Sparks 14), Ohio 47 (Carter 18). Assists_Ball St. 8 (Cochran, Jacobs 3), Ohio 11 (Sears 5). Total Fouls_Ball St. 18, Ohio 19.
