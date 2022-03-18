Ohio and Rice play in CBI Tournament

Rice Owls (16-16, 7-11 C-USA) vs. Ohio Bobcats (24-9, 14-6 MAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats and Rice Owls meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Bobcats’ record in MAC play is 14-6. Ohio is fifth in the MAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Mark Sears averaging 4.2.

The Owls are 7-11 against C-USA teams. Rice is the C-USA leader with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Olivari averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 19.5 points, six rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Tommy Schmock is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Max Fiedler is averaging 10 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Owls. Carl Pierre is averaging 11.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.