Ohio St. 54, Loyola Chicago 41

LOYOLA CHICAGO (25-8)
Knight 3-6 0-0 6, Uguak 1-6 0-0 2, Norris 5-13 0-0 14, Williamson 1-10 1-6 4, Hall 1-4 0-0 3, Kennedy 1-8 2-2 4, R.Schwieger 3-6 0-0 8, Welch 0-1 0-2 0, Clemons 0-0 0-0 0, Hutson 0-1 0-0 0, Alcock 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-56 3-10 41.
OHIO ST. (20-11)
Liddell 4-9 8-10 16, Young 4-10 1-2 9, Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Branham 5-7 4-4 14, Wheeler 1-4 2-3 4, M.Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Ahrens 0-2 0-0 0, Key 1-1 0-0 2, Russell 0-0 2-2 2, Brunk 0-1 0-0 0, Hookfin 0-1 0-0 0, Sotos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-43 17-21 54.
Halftime_Ohio St. 23-18. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Chicago 8-28 (Norris 4-11, R.Schwieger 2-4, Hall 1-3, Williamson 1-5, Kennedy 0-2, Uguak 0-3), Ohio St. 1-15 (M.Johnson 1-3, Branham 0-1, Ahrens 0-2, Liddell 0-2, Wheeler 0-2, Young 0-2, Brown 0-3). Rebounds_Loyola Chicago 27 (Williamson, R.Schwieger 6), Ohio St. 38 (Liddell 10). Assists_Loyola Chicago 12 (Williamson 6), Ohio St. 6 (Branham 2). Total Fouls_Loyola Chicago 19, Ohio St. 16.
