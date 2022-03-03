Ohio St. 80, Michigan St. 69

MICHIGAN ST. (19-11)
G.Brown 5-9 0-0 13, Hall 1-4 2-4 4, Marble 1-3 1-2 3, Christie 3-8 0-0 7, Hoggard 3-5 0-1 6, Walker 2-6 2-2 7, Hauser 3-7 2-2 9, Akins 1-4 3-4 6, Bingham 4-6 1-2 11, Brooks 1-1 1-1 3, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 12-18 69.
OHIO ST. (19-9)
Brunk 7-10 4-5 18, Liddell 6-12 4-5 19, E.Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Branham 9-16 3-4 22, Wheeler 5-11 2-2 16, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 1-1 0-0 3, Ahrens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 13-16 80.
Halftime_Ohio St. 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 9-18 (G.Brown 3-4, Bingham 2-2, Walker 1-1, Akins 1-2, Christie 1-3, Hauser 1-3, Hoggard 0-1, Hall 0-2), Ohio St. 9-20 (Wheeler 4-8, Liddell 3-6, Russell 1-1, Branham 1-3, E.Brown 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds_Michigan St. 26 (Bingham 5), Ohio St. 23 (Liddell 8). Assists_Michigan St. 11 (Walker 6), Ohio St. 9 (Branham 4). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 15, Ohio St. 17.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.