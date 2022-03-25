Trending:
Sports News

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell declares for NBA draft

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 6:37 pm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell announced Friday he has declared for the NBA draft.

The decision by the All-American to skip his senior season was no surprise.

Liddell had the best season of his three-year Buckeyes career, averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists per game.

Liddell scored in double figures in every game and had 13 games of 20 or more points.

“He has developed and grown significantly as a player every single year as a Buckeye, and that will continue to be the case as an NBA player,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “E.J. has represented our program at the highest level with his excellent play, leadership and of course, his trademark smile. E.J. will always be a Buckeye.”

Ohio State finished 20-12, beating Loyola Chicago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Villanova 71-61 in the second round.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

