Ohio takes on Ball State in MAC Tournament

Ball State Cardinals (14-16, 9-10 MAC) vs. Ohio Bobcats (23-8, 14-6 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats and Ball State Cardinals meet in the MAC Tournament.

The Bobcats are 15-2 on their home court. Ohio ranks fifth in the MAC with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Jason Carter averaging 2.5.

The Cardinals are 9-10 in MAC play. Ball State is fourth in the MAC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 8.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Ohio won the last matchup 87-63 on Feb. 2. Carter scored 18 to help lead Ohio to the victory, and Jalen Windham scored 17 points for Ball State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is averaging 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Sparks is averaging 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Miryne Thomas is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

