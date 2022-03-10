Oklahoma 72, No. 3 Baylor 67

OKLAHOMA (18-14)
T.Groves 2-4 0-0 5, Hill 5-10 0-1 10, Gibson 4-11 5-6 14, Goldwire 4-12 0-0 10, J.Groves 5-7 2-2 15, Chargois 1-1 0-0 3, Johnson 4-5 2-3 12, Noland 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-51 9-12 72.
BAYLOR (26-6)
Thamba 4-6 2-2 10, Akinjo 6-16 4-5 16, Flagler 1-10 0-0 2, Brown 3-6 0-0 7, Mayer 3-8 4-4 10, Sochan 4-11 4-5 13, Bonner 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 25-65 14-16 67.
Halftime_Baylor 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 11-21 (J.Groves 3-5, Goldwire 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Chargois 1-1, Noland 1-1, T.Groves 1-2, Gibson 1-5, Hill 0-2), Baylor 3-22 (Brown 1-1, Bonner 1-3, Sochan 1-5, Akinjo 0-3, Mayer 0-4, Flagler 0-6). Rebounds_Oklahoma 33 (J.Groves 9), Baylor 30 (Sochan 9). Assists_Oklahoma 18 (Goldwire 6), Baylor 11 (Flagler 4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 17, Baylor 17.
