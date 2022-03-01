Oklahoma 72, West Virginia 59

WEST VIRGINIA (14-16)
Bridges 1-3 2-2 5, Cottrell 1-5 0-0 3, Ke.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, McNeil 1-8 2-2 5, Sherman 4-11 0-0 11, Curry 8-15 0-0 17, Paulicap 5-8 0-0 10, Ko.Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Carrigan 1-1 0-0 2, Wilson 0-3 0-0 0, Osabuohien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 4-4 59.
OKLAHOMA (16-14)
T.Groves 7-11 1-1 17, Hill 2-3 6-8 10, Gibson 4-9 0-1 8, Goldwire 6-10 3-3 16, J.Groves 3-5 0-0 9, Noland 2-4 0-0 5, Cortes 2-6 0-0 4, Chargois 1-2 0-0 3, M.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 10-13 72.
Halftime_Oklahoma 28-24. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 9-23 (Sherman 3-7, Ke.Johnson 1-1, Curry 1-2, Ko.Johnson 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Cottrell 1-3, McNeil 1-4, Wilson 0-1), Oklahoma 8-20 (J.Groves 3-4, T.Groves 2-5, Chargois 1-2, Noland 1-2, Goldwire 1-3, Cortes 0-1, Gibson 0-3). Rebounds_West Virginia 30 (Curry 6), Oklahoma 25 (T.Groves 10). Assists_West Virginia 8 (Curry 4), Oklahoma 12 (Goldwire 4). Total Fouls_West Virginia 14, Oklahoma 11.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.