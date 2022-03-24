Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oklahoma Senate OKs ban on transgender girls in sports

The Associated Press
March 24, 2022 7:47 pm
< a min read
      

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a bill that prevents transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.

The Senate passed the bill Thursday on a 37-7 vote, mostly along party lines with Republicans in support. It passed the House last year and now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.

The bill is one of several measures being considered by the Oklahoma Legislature this year targeting members of the LGBTQ community. Another bill passed on Friday would prohibit Oklahoma from issuing birth certificates with a nonbinary designation. That measure now heads to the House for consideration.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|31 Forescout eyeInspect Reduces Risk &...
3|31 Docker Community All-Hands
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Flags at half-staff in remembrance of Madeleine Albright