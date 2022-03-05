Oklahoma St. 52, No. 12 Texas Tech 51

TEXAS TECH (23-8)
Obanor 4-11 5-6 16, Brys.Williams 6-13 0-0 13, Arms 3-7 0-0 7, Shannon 2-8 0-0 6, Warren 3-8 0-0 6, Nadolny 0-1 0-2 0, Santos-Silva 0-3 1-2 1, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Batcho 0-0 0-0 0, Agbo 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 6-10 51.
OKLAHOMA ST. (15-15)
Smith 3-4 0-1 6, Cisse 1-4 2-4 4, Anderson 3-12 3-4 9, Likekele 2-5 0-0 5, Thompson 5-15 0-0 11, Walker 4-7 1-1 12, Ke.Boone 0-5 3-3 3, Bryc.Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Moncrieffe 0-0 0-0 0, Ka.Boone 1-2 0-0 2, Newton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 9-13 52.
Halftime_27-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 7-21 (Obanor 3-5, Shannon 2-5, Arms 1-3, Brys.Williams 1-4, Agbo 0-1, Nadolny 0-1, Warren 0-2), Oklahoma St. 5-23 (Walker 3-6, Likekele 1-1, Thompson 1-5, Bryc.Williams 0-3, Anderson 0-4, Ke.Boone 0-4). Fouled Out_Brys.Williams. Rebounds_Texas Tech 33 (Obanor 10), Oklahoma St. 37 (Cisse 10). Assists_Texas Tech 9 (Shannon 4), Oklahoma St. 8 (Thompson 3). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 12, Oklahoma St. 12.
