Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oklahoma St. 53, Iowa St. 36

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 9:07 pm
< a min read
      

OKLAHOMA ST. (14-15)

Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Cisse 3-5 2-2 8, Anderson 5-10 2-3 12, Likekele 2-4 0-0 4, Thompson 0-6 0-0 0, Ke.Boone 2-7 0-0 5, R.Walker 3-4 0-0 7, B.Williams 4-9 0-0 9, Moncrieffe 2-4 0-2 4, Ka.Boone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 4-7 53.

IOWA ST. (20-10)

Conditt 1-2 0-0 2, Kunc 1-9 0-0 2, Brockington 5-17 3-5 13, Hunter 5-15 0-1 12, Kalscheur 1-5 1-2 3, Grill 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 2-3 0-2 4, J.Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-53 4-10 36.

Halftime_Oklahoma St. 22-20. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 3-15 (R.Walker 1-2, B.Williams 1-3, Ke.Boone 1-5, Anderson 0-2, Thompson 0-3), Iowa St. 2-17 (Hunter 2-6, Brockington 0-2, Grill 0-2, Kalscheur 0-3, Kunc 0-4). Fouled Out_Kalscheur. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 37 (Cisse 12), Iowa St. 24 (Kunc, Grill 7). Assists_Oklahoma St. 11 (Likekele 5), Iowa St. 10 (Hunter, Kalscheur 3). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 14, Iowa St. 15.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|9 2022 - FAR Supplement - NMCARS - Navy -...
3|9 Spring Storms: A Simulation Exercise...
3|9 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Biden delivers his first State of the Union address