Old Dominion 68, Middle Tennessee 64

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (22-9)

Dishman 2-3 3-4 7, Millin 1-4 0-0 3, Lawrence 3-10 3-3 9, Lenard 2-5 0-0 5, Sims 6-11 2-2 18, Weston 5-7 3-4 15, Bufford 1-1 1-1 3, King 1-3 2-2 4, Fussell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 14-16 64.

OLD DOMINION (13-18)

Ezikpe 4-5 6-7 14, Trice 3-8 1-2 7, Hunter 3-10 6-7 13, Keyser 7-22 0-1 16, Oliver 1-2 0-0 2, Long 2-6 6-8 10, Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Essien 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-55 19-25 68.

Halftime_Old Dominion 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Middle Tennessee 8-21 (Sims 4-7, Weston 2-2, Lenard 1-3, Millin 1-3, Fussell 0-1, King 0-1, Lawrence 0-4), Old Dominion 5-17 (Keyser 2-9, Essien 1-1, Smith 1-1, Hunter 1-4, Long 0-1, Oliver 0-1). Rebounds_Middle Tennessee 23 (Sims, Weston 5), Old Dominion 32 (Trice 8). Assists_Middle Tennessee 11 (Dishman 4), Old Dominion 10 (Ezikpe, Trice 3). Total Fouls_Middle Tennessee 22, Old Dominion 17. A_5,230 (8,472).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.