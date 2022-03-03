Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Omier scores 35 to lead Arkansas St. past ULM in Sun Belt

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 9:19 pm
< a min read
      

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Norchad Omier had a career-high 35 points plus 13 rebounds as sixth-seeded Arkansas State beat 11th-seeded Louisiana-Monroe 81-77 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament first round on Thursday.

Marquis Eaton had 13 points for Arkansas State (18-10). Malcolm Farrington added 11 points. Desi Sills had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Andre Jones had 24 points and six rebounds for the Warhawks (13-18). Russell Harrison added 16 points. Nika Metskhvarishvili had 10 points.

___

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist