Oral Roberts tops W. Illinois 80-68 in Summit League tourney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Max Abmas had 22 points as Oral Roberts defeated Western Illinois 80-68 in the Summit League tournament’s quarterfinals on Sunday night.

Abmas hit 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Elijah Lufile had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Oral Roberts (19-11). Issac McBride added 11 points. DeShang Weaver had 11 points.

Trenton Massner had 28 points for the Leathernecks (16-15). Tamell Pearson added 14 points. Colton Sandage had 11 points and six rebounds.

Will Carius, the Leathernecks’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 15 points per game, had four points. He shot 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

