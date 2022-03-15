Oregon 83, Utah St. 72

OREGON (20-14)
Guerrier 3-11 1-1 9, Kepnang 4-7 1-1 9, Harmon 8-13 1-3 19, Soares 5-8 2-2 13, Young 6-13 4-7 17, Williams 4-6 0-0 9, Bittle 1-2 0-0 3, Wur 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-65 9-14 83.
UTAH ST. (18-16)
Bean 2-12 5-6 9, Horvath 7-16 0-0 15, Bairstow 5-8 2-6 12, Eytle-Rock 0-5 2-2 2, Jones 0-2 0-1 0, Ashworth 6-12 2-2 20, Shulga 2-3 2-2 7, Hamoda 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 25-65 13-21 72.
Halftime_Utah St. 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 8-19 (Harmon 2-3, Guerrier 2-5, Bittle 1-2, Soares 1-2, Williams 1-2, Young 1-3, Wur 0-2), Utah St. 9-28 (Ashworth 6-10, Shulga 1-1, Hamoda 1-2, Horvath 1-7, Bean 0-2, Jones 0-2, Eytle-Rock 0-4). Fouled Out_Guerrier, Jones. Rebounds_Oregon 35 (Kepnang 9), Utah St. 38 (Bean 16). Assists_Oregon 13 (Williams 5), Utah St. 20 (Ashworth 5). Total Fouls_Oregon 16, Utah St. 18.
