Oregon beats Oregon State for 3rd time, advances in Pac-12

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 8:02 pm
1 min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jacob Young had a season-high-tying 23 points with a career-high 11 assists and fifth-seeded Oregon beat No. 12 seed Oregon State 86-72 on Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Oregon (19-13) beat Oregon State for a third time this season to advance to play No. 4 seed Colorado on Thursday. Oregon State (3-28) ended the season on an 18-game losing streak — without a win since Dec. 30 against Utah.

Oregon was without its leader in points (14.1), rebounds (3.7) and assists (3.6) as Will Richardson was dealing with a non-COVID illness. Young filled the void, coming four rebounds shy of a triple-double.

Quincy Guerrier added 20 points and N’Faly Dante had 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Oregon. Eric Williams Jr. had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Young’s 11th assist came on a fast break, finding Williams for 3-pointer and a 75-64 lead. Later, Dante’s follow-up dunk gave Oregon an 82-70 lead and he blocked his fifth shot at the other end, leading to Young’s layup for a 14-point lead — the largest of the game.

Jarod Lucas led Oregon State with 22 points and three 3-pointers. Freshman Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a season-high 16 points.

Oregon scored the first 12 points of the game and again had a 12-point lead with 3:28 remaining in the half before Oregon State scored 10 of the final 15 points to get within 43-36.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

