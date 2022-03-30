Orioles 7, Rays 6

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|7
|6
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|
|Jo.Lowe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hlsizer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mntcstl 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Jo.Qsar lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Nevin lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|L.Raley cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sntnder rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wthrspn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stowers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Healy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Crdenas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grffnno ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|F.Mejia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hdson c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dschbch 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Walls ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Gray ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Owngs ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cu.Mead 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|R.Urias 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Spkes 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gterrez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Mstrbni 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Mateo ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|T.Frank 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Mrtin 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Infante dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chrinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alxnder dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nttnghm c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tampa Bay
|010
|022
|010
|–
|6
|Baltimore
|101
|100
|013
|–
|7
E_Gray (1), Odor (1), Mateo (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 10. 2B_Raley (1), Walls (1), Mead (1), Spikes (1), Santander (2), Mancini 2 (2), Gutierrez (4). HR_Mastrobuoni (1), Mullins (1), Mateo (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fleming
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Springs
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bard
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Poche
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Beeks H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kittredge H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peguero H, 1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ogando L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann
|3
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bautista H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ellis BS, 0-1
|3
|
|5
|4
|3
|0
|2
|Lopez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Krehbiel W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Fleming
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Will Little; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:58. A_2734
