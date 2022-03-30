On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Orioles 7, Rays 6

The Associated Press
March 30, 2022 4:51 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 7 6 Totals 39 7 13 7
Jo.Lowe rf 3 0 0 0 Mullins cf 3 1 1 1
Hlsizer rf 2 0 0 0 McKenna cf 2 0 0 0
Ramirez lf 3 0 0 0 Mntcstl 1b 4 0 2 0
Jo.Qsar lf 2 0 1 0 T.Nevin lf 1 1 1 0
L.Raley cf 3 1 1 0 Sntnder rf 3 1 1 0
Wthrspn cf 1 0 0 0 Stowers rf 2 0 0 0
R.Healy 1b 2 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 2 1
Crdenas 1b 1 0 0 0 Grffnno ph 0 1 0 0
F.Mejia c 3 0 0 0 Au.Hays lf 4 0 0 0
J.Hdson c 0 1 0 0 Dschbch 1b 1 0 0 0
T.Walls ss 3 2 1 1 Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
Tr.Gray ss 1 0 0 0 C.Owngs ss 1 1 1 0
Cu.Mead 3b 3 1 2 2 R.Urias 3b 2 0 0 0
R.Spkes 3b 1 0 1 1 Gterrez 3b 2 1 1 3
Mstrbni 2b 3 1 1 2 J.Mateo ss 3 1 2 1
T.Frank 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Mrtin 2b 1 0 1 0
Infante dh 3 0 0 0 Chrinos c 1 0 0 0
Alxnder dh 1 0 0 0 Nttnghm c 2 0 1 1
Tampa Bay 010 022 010 6
Baltimore 101 100 013 7

E_Gray (1), Odor (1), Mateo (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 10. 2B_Raley (1), Walls (1), Mead (1), Spikes (1), Santander (2), Mancini 2 (2), Gutierrez (4). HR_Mastrobuoni (1), Mullins (1), Mateo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Fleming 2 3 1 1 0 2
Springs 1 2 1 1 0 0
Bard 1 1 1 1 1 1
Poche 1 1 0 0 0 1
Beeks H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kittredge H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Peguero H, 1 1 3 1 1 0 0
Ogando L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 2 1
Baltimore
Zimmermann 3 1 1 0 0 2
Bautista H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Ellis BS, 0-1 3 5 4 3 0 2
Lopez 1 1 1 1 1 2
Krehbiel W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Fleming

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Will Little; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:58. A_2734

Top Stories