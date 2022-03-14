Trending:
Orioles sign C Robinson Chirinos to 1-year deal

The Associated Press
March 14, 2022 7:38 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have signed catcher Robinson Chirinos to a one-year contract.

The Orioles announced the move Monday. The 37-year-old Chirinos returns to the American League after playing 45 games for the Chicago Cubs last season. He hit .227 with five home runs.

Chirinos played for the Mets and Rangers the previous year. He began his big league career with Tampa Bay in 2011, then played for Texas from 2013-2018 before spending 2019 with Houston.

Chirinos hit at least 17 homers in three straight seasons from 2017 to 2019, but he hasn’t played regularly since then. He now joins a Baltimore team whose catcher of the future — former No. 1 overall draft pick Adley Rutschman — reached Triple-A last year.

