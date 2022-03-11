Orlando City brings shutout streak into matchup with Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (0-2-0) vs. Orlando City SC (1-0-1)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -218, FC Cincinnati +582, Draw +346; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City heads into a matchup against Cincinnati after recording two straight shutout wins.

Orlando went 13-9-12 overall and 8-2-7 at home last season. Orlando scored 50 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 48.

Cincinnati went 4-22-8 overall last season while going 3-11-3 on the road. Cincinnati scored 37 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Michael Halliday (injured).

Cincinnati: Gustavo Vallecilla (injured), Beckham Sunderland (injured), John Nelson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

