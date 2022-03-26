Orlando City faces the Portland Timbers after shutout win

Orlando City SC (2-1-1) vs. Portland Timbers (1-1-2)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -113, Orlando City SC +299, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the LA Galaxy 1-0, Orlando City visits the Portland Timbers.

The Timbers were 17-13-4 overall during the 2021 season while going 13-4-3 at home. The Timbers scored 56 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 52.

Orlando went 13-9-12 overall a season ago while going 5-8-5 on the road. Orlando scored 50 goals last season, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Tega Ikoba (injured), Hunter Sulte (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).

Orlando: Facundo Torres (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured), Pedro Gallese (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

