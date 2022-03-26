Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orlando City faces the Portland Timbers after shutout win

The Associated Press
March 26, 2022 2:03 am
< a min read
      

Orlando City SC (2-1-1) vs. Portland Timbers (1-1-2)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -113, Orlando City SC +299, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the LA Galaxy 1-0, Orlando City visits the Portland Timbers.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

The Timbers were 17-13-4 overall during the 2021 season while going 13-4-3 at home. The Timbers scored 56 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 52.

Orlando went 13-9-12 overall a season ago while going 5-8-5 on the road. Orlando scored 50 goals last season, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Tega Ikoba (injured), Hunter Sulte (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).

Orlando: Facundo Torres (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured), Pedro Gallese (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|1 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)...
4|1 2022 Procurement Playbook - AGRICULTURE...
4|1 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A peek at Glacier's dispatch center