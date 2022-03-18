Ovechkin rallies Capitals past Hurricanes 4-3 in shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin tied the game late in the third period and scored the winner in a shootout as the Washington Capitals beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Friday night.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson also scored in regulation for Washington, which has an eight-game point streak. Ilya Samsonov made 16 saves before denying all three Carolina tries in the tiebreaker.

Ovechkin was the last Washington shooter and put the puck past goalie Antti Raanta.

Rookie center Seth Jarvis scored twice for his first multigoal game and Vincent Trocheck had the other goal for the Hurricanes, who have lost three in a row. Raanta stopped 37 shots.

The Hurricanes extended their home-ice point streak to 14 games, leaving them one shy of the franchise record.

The Capitals outshot the Hurricanes 40-20, including 4-1 in overtime.

SENATORS 3, FLYERS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Josh Norris broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period, Anton Forsberg made 27 saves and Ottawa beat Philadelphia.

Norris beat Martin Jones with a slap shot to help the Senators snap a three-game losing streak.

Tim Stutzle opened the scoring for Ottawa in the first period. Alex Formento iced it with a short-handed goal into an empty net from behind his own goal line with 2:38 left.

Cam Atkinson scored for the Flyers in the second. Jones made 32 saves.

